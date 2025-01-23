A Tunisian-Omani Business Forum was held in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, with the aim of enhancing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and to explore investment opportunities across various.

The event is part of a series of activities and reciprocal visits between officials and businesspeople from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and their counterparts from the Tunisian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Forum included working sessions that showcased investment opportunities in both Oman and Tunisia.

Representatives from Tunisian and Omani investment authorities presented details of available projects and the procedures in place to facilitate investment. Bilateral meetings were organised between businesspeople to discuss potential avenues for collaboration and to exchange expertise.

Speaking at the event Samir Abid, Tunisia’s Minister of Trade and Export Development, stressed the importance of strengthening trade relations between Oman and Tunisia.

He highlighted promising Tunisian investment opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, information technology, food industries, and tourism. He invited Omani investors to take advantage of the facilities offered by Tunisia to attract foreign investments.

Dr Hilal Abdullah Ali Alsanani, Oman’s Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, said Oman hoped to enhance cooperation with Tunisia in various fields.

He noted the strong historical ties between the two countries and spoke about efforts to encourage Tunisian companies to invest in Oman. He stressed the shared commitment to facilitating communication between businesspeople and providing the support to foster bilateral partnerships.