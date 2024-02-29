Ambassador Hood was honored to visit the International Diplomatic Academy of Tunis and exchange views with new diplomats training for their future assignments. Joined by MFA Director General of the Americas Ambassador Riadh Dridi, Director General of the Academy Ambassador Fayçal Gouia, and retired U.S. Ambassador Barbara Bodine in a panel discussion, Ambassador Hood affirmed the importance of more than 200 years of strong U.S.-Tunisian diplomatic relations and shared his thoughts on diplomacy as a career. Congratulations to Tunisia’s newest cohort of diplomats!
The United States, in partnership with the United States Institute of Peace, is supporting the Academy's leadership in strategic and operational planning, e-learning, professional development, and information exchange? This assistance also equips the Academy with computers, phones, and other IT and office equipment.