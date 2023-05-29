United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union [the Troika plus EU] welcome the African Union (AU) Communiqué of 27 May following the Heads of State and Government Peace&Security Council meeting on Sudan.

We agree with the AU’s condemnation of the actions of the two warring parties and the suffering they have caused the people of Sudan.

The Troika plus EU reaffirms its support for African leadership and the AU’s Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict in Sudan, and welcomes the AU’s work to establish an Expanded Mechanism and its Core Group to ensure inclusive and coordinated regional and international action to secure a viable peace process, and the resumption of the transition to civilian government and democracy in Sudan.

