Triple A Petroleum will participate at this year's South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 Conference (https://bit.ly/3A1hgvV) – taking place from 13-14 September in Juba – as a Bronze Plus Sponsor.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to working within the investment management and consumer service industries of South Sudan, Triple A Petroleum will be represented at this year’s event by CEO, Atong Amos Agook Juac.

Uniting a strong community of regional and international stakeholders for two days of networking and vital decision-making in the country’s capital city of Juba, Triple A Petroleum has reiterated its commitment to driving new investment opportunities across South Sudan and the wider East African energy space.

Celebrating its fifth edition as the premier international forum driving business and investment in East Africa, South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Juba on 13-14 September, 2022.

