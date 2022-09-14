In an exclusive presentation during South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2022 (https://bit.ly/3A1hgvV) on Wednesday, Triple A Petroleum – a South Sudanese wholesale and retail supplier of petroleum products and logistics services – championed the need for enhanced female participation, representation and engagement within the local oil and gas industry.

“We need to address the lack of inclusivity and education in the sector. There are so many young women who are inspired to be in the oil sector, but how do they get there?” asked Atong Amos Agook Juac, CEO of Triple A Petroleum. “South Sudan’s oil and gas industry is missing out on a golden opportunity by not including women and female entrepreneurs who can provide a wide range of services, from logistics to engineering to food services.”

Juac emphasized that greater gender equality and skills development for women is aligned with the growth and development of South Sudan’s oil and gas industry, along with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and South Sudan’s National Action Plan.

“Triple A Petroleum is an energy sector company that ensures female participation is at the center of its operations,” noted Juac. “As a petroleum and logistics company operating in the investment management and consumer service industry in South Sudan, we are committed to expanding and accelerating the country’s petroleum industry, leveling our expertise within the logistics sector. Our mandate is to be a trusted partner to South Sudan’s energy sector, and the energy sector will not be achieved without the central role that women play in our organization.”

One of the primary inhibitors to active female participation in the industry is access to education – specifically in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math – as well as mentorship and on-the-job training. This, Juac stated, is a responsibility that must fall on South Sudan’s leading operators.

“We need to provide scholarships to young women, and companies like Nilepet, DPOC and SPOC need to open the doors. It goes back to the companies – please empower local female entrepreneurs. Give them space to participate as well. Women are the future and the future is now. If South Sudanese women can run successful homes, then they can also run successful businesses.”