Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Pan-African alternative energy solutions company, Trinity Energy (www.TrinityEnergyltd.com/), will participate as a Gold Sponsor at South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 (https://bit.ly/3A1hgvV), taking place on 13-14 September in Juba.

Consolidating this year’s theme, The Gateway to East African Energy, Trinity Energy has played a critical role towards ensuring South Sudan’s petroleum supply. Operating within the midstream and downstream sectors, the company is one of the fastest-growing regional energy players.

The company provides reliable and high-quality fuel products to South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Trinity Energy has sought to consolidate its position as the nation’s largest fuel storage and logistics provider through the construction of a new refinery project that will further provide fuel to South Sudan and neighbouring countries.

Participating as a Gold Sponsor at the South Sudan Oil&Power conference – which will unite regional energy leaders, international financiers, and South Sudanese companies for two days of networking from 13-14 September – Trinity Energy is expected to demonstrate its commitment to the development of a more prosperous South Sudan.

Taking place from 13-14 September at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Juba, South Sudan Oil&Power will celebrate its Fifth Edition as the country’s longest-running event and official meeting place for the oil, gas, and power sectors in the region.

About South Sudan Oil&Power 2022:

