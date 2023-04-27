Trina Solar (www.TrinaSolar.com), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced the launch of their latest innovation, the Vertex S+ 445W+ n type dual-glass modules at the 2023 Solar Show Africa held in Johannesburg. The new modules are specifically designed for rooftop PV systems, offering a combination of durability, performance, aesthetics, and peace of mind. That makes them an ideal choice for customers who prioritize both performance and appearance. With a 30-year power warranty, the Vertex S+ series is a reliable and durable solution for residential and commercial rooftop installations.

The company also showcased their latest innovations and featured an array of innovative products and solutions, including the Vertex N 605W+ and 695W+ modules, designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects, respectively. These modules are part of Trina Solar's n type module portfolio, which is built on the 210mm product technology platform and n type i-TOPCon cell technology, resulting in superior performance and durability.

Trina Solar team presented at the event their utility scale ground-mounted solar solutions. The intelligent and innovative solution was comprised of the company’s newly optimized Vanguard 1P, the SuperTrack Smart Tracking Algorithm and Trina Smart Cloud Monitoring and Control system. Trina Solar manufactures, designs and deploys smart tracking systems that integrate smart tracking and monitoring solutions, while providing best-in-class services that go from project optimization consultancy to installation, commissioning, O&M and after sales services.

Gonzalo de la Vina, President EMEA, Trina Solar commented: "We are proud to introduce Trina Solar's latest innovation, the Vertex S+ series, which is set to revolutionize solar systems on roofs. Our n type i-TOPCon module portfolio and the Vertex S+ series represent a significant advancement in solar technology, providing customers with high-performance and reliable solutions that meet their specific needs."

Trina Solar’s new generation of rooftop modules have been designed to provide maximum power output from limited space, trouble-free installation and operations over decades. This product line represents a significant advancement for PV arrays installed on both residential and commercial buildings and is expected to generate significant value for installers and system owners. The Vertex S+ series has already entered mass production, further accelerating the adoption of solar energy around the world.

“We are excited to showcase this ground-breaking product line at Solar Show Africa, the premier gathering of innovative minds from across the continent and around the world", added de la Vina.

Trina Solar's participation at the Solar Show Africa underscores the company's dedication to providing innovative and high-quality solar solutions to customers across the globe. With their latest product portfolio and continued commitment to research and development, Trina Solar is poised to lead the way in the transition towards a net zero future.

More about Vertex S+ Modules:

Meeting every taste: Optimal bifacial and monofacial options under 2 sqm

Rooftops and individual preferences may differ slightly between application scenarios. Therefore, Vertex S+ is available in two specifications. The monofacial NEG9R.28 comes with a white rear encapsulant for maximum output power, boasting up to 445W+ and reaching 22.3% efficiency. In contrast, the transparent NEG9RC.27 is the preferred option for high-end aesthetic applications, for example on residential rooftops where but the grids between cells would disappear optically. This bifacial module features a front side power of 435W+, at 21.8% efficiency, with additional back side power up to 80% of its front side power. Both types feature a surface area of just under 2 square meters (1’762*1’134*30mm) for easy handling and a black aluminum frame.

A powerful heart: n type i-TOPCon cells

As all Trina Solar modules, Vertex S+ is based on the 210mm Vertex technology platform. Furthermore, thanks to the shift to n type i-TOPCon cells, the module can generate approximately 10% extra energy over 30 years, compared to its p type peers. Moreover, n type cells have a 50% lower initial degradation and an 11% lower annual power attenuation. Both factors combined – higher power and lower degradation – result in a substantially boosted energy generation for owners over the module’s lifetime, and improved reliability.

Trina Solar has ramped up its brand new, vertically integrated n type factory securing supply of n type i-TOPCon cells for modules of all sizes. The new Vertex S+ generation has already started rolling off its fully automated production lines.

Reliable and sustainable: Dual-glass structure

Vertex S+ is the first rooftop module on the market to feature a robust dual-glass structure with light weight, replacing the plastic backsheet with a second layer of glass. As such, dual-glass designs are highly reliable and a perfect protection over decades, making this module structure extremely resistant to salt spray, acids, and alkalis. Glass is a perfect and symmetrical sealant, thus ensuring zero moisture penetration and minimizing stress on the cells. Also,dual-glass modules boast the highest possible fire safety. But not only that – omitting the backsheet also reduces the use of plastics, further improving the module’s environmental footprint and recycling when it comes to the end of its lifetime.

Handling and compatibility: Designed with the installer in mind

Due to advances in glass processing, Trina Solar was able to use two layers of ultra-thin glass with just 1.6mm thickness, leading to a low weight of 21.1kg, which is comparable to backsheet modules. This means that installers can handle the new Vertex S+ on the roof just as they have always handled conventional PV modules.

When it comes to installation, Vertex S+ is highly compatible with other solar system components. It offers a variety of mounting methods including short side and long side clamping, crossed beam, shared rail and slide-in mounting. Thanks to its low short circuit current, it is also compatible with more than 99% of mainstream inverters in the market, as verified by a comprehensive compatibility analysis.

Peace of mind for 30 years and beyond

PV systems built with Vertex S+ will still provide solar power to our children and grandchildren, given that the product comes with an ultra-long 30-year performance warranty. Mechanical integrity is guaranteed for a full 25 years, rather than the 15-year industry standard. These extended warranties are proof of Trina Solar’s trust in its dual-glass technology and long-term performance of n type cells.

Creating customer value and trust

Vertex S+ will greatly help installers with a solid value proposition, enabling them to offer customers the best investment in terms of guaranteed and increased solar power. Featuring an innovative lightweight dual-glass structure, it has superior performance and safety benefits. By introducing more glass, the use of plastic is reduced, and durability increased, extending the life and recyclability of the panel.

This product creates added value both for installers and end customers in dimensions of energy yield, durability, and sustainability – in short, future-proof solar power.

For media inquiries please contact:

Fekra Communications

Lojayne Mohsen

E: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com

www.FekraComms.com

About Trina Solar (688599. SH):

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.TrinaSolar.com