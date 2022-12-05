The Trilateral Mechanism- United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union (AU), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)- welcomes the signing of a Political Framework Agreement between civilian political forces and the military institution in Sudan. The Agreement is a critical first step towards the restoration of a sustainable transitional period and the formation of a credible civil, democratic, and accountable government.

The Trilateral Mechanism outlines the importance of starting to work without delay on the second phase of the process. It encourages broad-based consultations to address the outstanding issues envisaged by the signatories to the Political Framework Agreement. These critical issues include justice and transitional justice, security sector reform, the status of the Dismantling Committee, the Juba Peace Agreement, the economy, and the East. It also strongly encourages key political forces that have not yet signed the Framework Agreement to join the political process.

The Trilateral Mechanism calls on the transitional authorities to commit to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of all Sudanese to ensure the success of the ongoing political process. It also calls on the international donor community to fully resume its financial support once a functioning government is in place.

The Trilateral Mechanism stands ready to assist the next steps of the process for the benefit of peace, justice, and development that the people of Sudan deserve.