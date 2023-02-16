The Trilateral Mechanism welcomes the workshop to evaluate the level of implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) for Sudan, currently convened by South Sudan in Juba, in its capacity as mediator of the agreement.

This event complements the workshop on the Juba Peace Agreement and completion of peace organized from 31 January to 3 February 2023 in Khartoum by the Trilateral Mechanism in its facilitation role of the final phase of the political process launched earlier this year by the signatory parties to the Political Framework Agreement.

The Trilateral Mechanism highlights that the workshop it held in Khartoum provided an opportunity for over 700 participants to discuss the causes of conflict in the areas to which the Juba Agreement applies, the priority and needs of community stakeholders such as women, IDPs, farmers, pastoralists, the main features of the Juba Peace Agreement including key commissions and mechanisms, gender gains and implementation challenges, and the role of international and regional partners.

The Trilateral Mechanism notes that the final recommendations from this workshop underline the need for renewed efforts to fully and better implement the JPA and to revitalize it while safeguarding its gains. The recommendations also stress the importance of maintaining gender gains and strengthening women’s participation in peace processes. A copy of the recommendations has been shared with the Government of South Sudan to help inform the deliberations in their workshop on resetting priorities and the revision of the implementation matrices of the Juba Peace Agreement.

The African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the United Nations support all initiatives and efforts to support the political and peace processes in Sudan that will advance peace, stability and sustainable development for the benefit of all women and men in Sudan.