Jean-Michel Jacoulot, CEO of oil and gas company Trident Energy, will speak at the 2024 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town. Jacoulot is expected to address the challenges and opportunities for sustainable hydrocarbon development in Africa.

Committed to enhancing value in mid-life oil and gas assets, Trident Energy is spearheading a new age of sustainable hydrocarbon production. The company boasts several high-profile assets in Equatorial Guinea, integrating innovative technology with a forward-looking investment approach while serving as a blueprint for other oil and gas firms in Africa.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

In November 2023, following the arrival of a semi-submersible drilling rig in Luba, offshore Equatorial Guinea, Trident Energy started its second drilling program in the country. The rig is set to perform drilling operations for three deepwater wells in the Ceiba&Okuma fields in Block G as well as one exploration well in Block S. What’s more, the company is in the final stages of preparing the tie back of the wells to existing production, storage and transportation facilities.

In his role as CEO, Jacoulot oversees strategic decision-making, the organization of the group, as well as its Merger&Acquisition activity. With over 25 years’ experience in Senior Management roles in the oil and gas industry, Jacoulot brings a level of expertise to AEW 2024 discussions and represents an instrumental player in Africa’s oil and gas sector.

With a focus on sustainability, Jacoulot leads Trident Energy towards realizing its goals of maximizing oil and gas resources while spearheading several local content and ESG initiatives including a $1.1 million per year investment to support projects across the health, education and infrastructure sectors and regular contributions towards the National Institute for Technology.

Currently, Trident Energy has stakes in 11 producing assets in Equatorial Guinea, including Block G and Block S, W and EG-21. The company’s assets produce approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day, contributing towards national output and economic growth. At its core, Trident Energy is committed to redeveloping mid-life assets and works towards maximizing resources for long-term and sustainable economic growth in West Africa.

“I’m encouraged by the efforts of Trident Energy, which is finding ways to bolster production in mature fields and continue to bring private capital, experience and know-how to the continent. Trident Energy is introducing a new era of operational efficiency and production improvements in Equatorial Guinea, serving as an active, visible member of communities where it operates and their participation at AEW 2024 will be imperative for energy investment in West Africa’s mid-life fields,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Further insight into Trident Energy’s oil and gas activities in Equatorial Guinea will be shared during AEW 2024, where Jacoulot is expected to participate in a variety of panel discussions, networking functions and investor meetings. For more information about how you can get involved, visit www.AECWeek.com.