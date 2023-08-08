Committed to enhancing value in mid-life oil and gas assets, London-based international oil and gas company Trident Energy is spearheading a new age of sustainable hydrocarbon production in Africa. With several high-profile assets in Equatorial Guinea, the company integrates innovative technology with a forward-looking investment approach, serving as a blueprint for other oil and gas firms active in Africa.

During this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference – scheduled for October 16-20 in Cape Town - the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that Trident Energy’s CEO Jean-Michel Jacoulot will deliver an address, while participating in several panel discussions, investor forums and E&P seminars aimed at addressing the challenges and opportunities for sustainable hydrocarbon development in Africa. Trident Energy additionally represents a bronze sponsor of the highly-anticipated event.

In his role as CEO, Jacoulot oversees strategic decision-making, the organization of the group, as well as its Merger&Acquisition activity. With over 25 years’ experience in Senior Management roles in the oil and gas industry, Jacoulot brings a level of expertise to AEW 2023 discussions, and represents an instrumental player in Africa’s oil and gas sector. With a focus on sustainability, Jacoulot leads Trident Energy towards realizing its goals of maximizing oil and gas resources while prioritizing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). Under Jacoulot’s leadership, Trident Energy is spearheading several local content and ESG initiatives in Equatorial Guinea. These include a $1.1 million per year investment to support projects across the health, education and infrastructure sectors; regular contributions towards the National Institute for Technology; and programs underway to advance capacity building through job creation, skills transfer and partnerships. The company’s ESG-centered approach lies in its commitment to sustainable energy developments.

At the forefront of Trident Energy’s development agenda is Equatorial Guinea’s offshore resources. The company spearheads several major developments, including those under the country’s Gas Mega Hub initiative – a national framework aimed at harnessing unexploited gas resources in both the domestic and regional offshore basins. The company operates a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel and is conducting exploration activities in the proven but largely unexplored Rio Muni basin.

Currently, Trident Energy has stakes in 11 producing assets, including Block G (Ceiba and Okume) and Block S, W and EG-21. The company’s assets produce approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day, contributing towards national output and economic growth. Recently, Trident Energy extended the operating licenses for the Okume complex and Ceiba field to 2040, while announcing upgrades at the Okume field, including the addition of a power generation facility and loop, and water treatment and injection structures. At its core, Trident Energy is committed to redeveloping mid-life assets, and works towards maximizing resources for long-term and sustainable economic growth in West Africa.

“Africa needs companies like Trident Energy who are eager and committed to developing mid-life assets in promising basins. The London-based E&P company has made sure on its promise to collaboratively develop oil and gas resources in both a sustainable and mutually beneficial manner. Ongoing efforts to develop, re-develop and invest in exploration and local content are a testament to the role companies like Trident Energy will continue to play in Africa’s energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Jacoulot joins a strong slate of government representatives and regulators, global investors and technology providers, as well as national and international energy companies in Cape Town for four days of networking and dialogue. As CEO of Trident Energy, Jacoulot’s participation in panels will advance the discussion on sustainable oil and gas development in Africa.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW is the AEC’s annual energy event uniting African governments and policymakers with global investors and project developers. Taking place under a mandate of making energy poverty history by 2030, the event serves as the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent. For more information about attendance, sponsorship or partnership opportunities, visit www.AECWeek.com.