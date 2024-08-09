UN Women organized a five-day (July 29 to August 2) Peace Champions training as part of the project, "Promoting the participation and leadership of women and girls in peace, security, and recovery in Mozambique”. With financial support from the Government of the Kingdom of Norway, the project aims to ensure that women and girls are actively involved in peacebuilding and recovery efforts in four conflict-affected provinces: Manica, Sofala, Cabo Delgado, and Nampula. Women are disproportionately affected in conflict situations and have a fundamental role to play in these processes.

Hadassa Nazaré, a social activist and one of the beneficiaries of the Peace Champions training, intends to use her newly acquired knowledge to ensure that more women are actively involved in conflict prevention and resolution upon returning to her province, “I exchanged many experiences with other participants and learned a lot about gender and conflict resolution, which is a very relevant topic since the province where I live, Cabo Delgado, has been facing several conflicts, including armed conflict since 2017,” she said.

The 15 female and 2 male Peace Champions, aged 20 - 70 years, are activists for peace consolidation and human rights from all provinces of the country who actively work to promote and maintain peace, defend human rights in the context of conflict, and contribute to the overall well-being of their communities.

The participants were trained in various areas for the promotion of peace and security, namely: Human Rights and Conflict Mediation (including the identification of potential conflicts and establishing contacts with relevant institutions and individuals useful in resolving conflicts and violence against women and girls), Leadership Development and Advocacy, Gender-Sensitive Approach, and the Use of Social Networks for Peace Promotion. One of the key outcomes was the production of individual and provincial action plans that will guide the interventions in their communities, in coordination with UN Women.

UN Women Representative, Dr. Laetitia Kayisire, who opened the event, encouraged the training participants to use the acquired knowledge to enhance the work they have been doing and continue to generate impact in their communities, adding that, “Your mission is noble and essential for building a more just, peaceful, and equal society.”

This training is part of UN Women's ongoing efforts to implement the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda in Mozambique, creating an environment where sustainable peace can flourish and where women and girls can fully exercise their rights and potential.

UN Women and its partners reaffirm their commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen the participation and leadership of women and girls in building lasting peace in Mozambique.