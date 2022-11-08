The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana, organised the Joint Campaign Planning Course (JCP) from 10 to 21 October 2022.

Funded by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs through the Directorate of Security and Defence Cooperation, the course hosted 19 officers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

Responding to the challenges of the fight against terrorism on the African continent, the JCP aims to teach the Operational Planning Process.

It allows each trainee officer to learn or deepen their skills in the field of operational planning and to prepare them for staff work in a multinational environment.

During the two weeks, the officers took ownership of the two tactical themes proposed. The first exercise, entitled "Champs de Mars", served as a teaching aid for the appropriation of the Operational Planning Process. The second, "Benin 2004", is a planning exercise for a peacekeeping operation in a fictitious West African country.

With the help of facilitators from the Ecole Supérieure Internationale de Guerre de Yaoundé (ESIG), as well as two officers from the Ghanaian Army, the trainee officers were able to propose relevant solutions for each of the tactical themes.

With their past individual experiences, they took up all the challenges that were imposed on them and demonstrated a solid collective mastery during the presentations.

There is no doubt that they will draw inspiration from this for their next operational deployments.