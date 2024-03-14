In recognition of its commitment to a just energy transition, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) has been awarded the African ESG Award of the Year at the Africa Energy Technology Conference – taking place in Ghana this week. Under the theme Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition, the conference aims to accelerate innovation while advocating for sustainable energy solutions. The award is a testament to the AEC’s commitment to this endeavor, celebrating the organization’s efforts to promote an inclusive and modernized energy ecosystem in Africa.

The AEC has long-advocated for sustainable energy solutions in Africa, employing an integrated approach to decarbonize the industry while advancing energy access and economic growth. The organization’s ESG efforts have translated into various initiatives being launched to promote capacity building, connect communities to clean power while improving financing and collaboration in African energy. In South Africa, the AEC kicked off a pilot program in January 2024 to equip Willow Crescent Secondary School with a solar power system. The donation of solar panels ensured 1,700 students have access to power, improving education services and mitigating power outages.

Meanwhile, recognizing the critical role natural gas plays as a clean and affordable energy solution, the AEC continues to promote the development of gas projects across the continent. Through natural gas, Africa stands to accelerate industrialization while advancing the protection the environment and resilience on communities. From promoting an end to gas flaring to facilitating investment in gas projects to collaborating with government, private companies and investors, the AEC continues to make great strides towards unlocking a sustainable energy future for all in Africa.

The AEC is also committed to scaling-up energy security across the continent by unlocking new avenues for financing and strengthening capacity at African energy projects. In January 2024, the organization signed an MoU with the African Petroleum Producers Organization, with the two parties collaborating on improving energy security, driving local content and advancing capacity building. Local content represents a top priority for the organization while training, technical workshops and internship programs represent a key element to the AEC’s ESG efforts.

To promote capacity building in this area, the AEC is hosting a Gas-to-Power Workshop in Cape Town – taking place March 11-15 – in collaboration with the IHRDC. The workshop, tailored for people across diverse backgrounds, provides a comprehensive understanding of the transformative role gas-fired power generation plays in Africa, delving into the high efficiency of power plants and their synergic potential with other segments of the African value chain. The AEC also signed a three-year partnership with Wits Business School’s African Energy Leadership Center. The partnership comprises an internship/fellowship program and the initiation of research projects, all of which are aimed at advancing the growth and development of sustainable energy in Africa.

“The AEC is proud to receive the African ESG of the Year Award at the Africa Energy Technology Conference. As an organization, we remain committed to the environment and to the sustainable development of countries across the continent. We will continue advocating for a just transition in Africa and will defend the continent’s right to an industrialized future,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The AEC proudly endorsed the Africa Energy Technology Conference, serving as a strategic partner for the event. Organized by the Africa Technology Center in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Energy, the event featured discussions on innovation, green energy, ESG and energy security. The AECs award is a testament to the organization’s efforts to drive sustainable energy solutions in Africa while spearheading gender equality, opportunities for youth, and the energy transition.