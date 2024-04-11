Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President Africa at multinational energy company TotalEnergies will speak at the 2024 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – taking place October 2-4 in Luanda. Sangster’s participation is expected to strengthen discussions around driving exploration towards increased production in the country.

TotalEnergies expects FID for the Cameia-Golfinho fields this year as well as to start production at the CLOV Phase 3 project. With a focus on deep- and ultra-deepwater exploration and stakes in the Angola LNG project and the New Gas Consortium, the company accounts for just short of 45% of the country’s production and is looking at increasing output through investments in upstream assets. During AOG 2024, Sangster is set to provide an update on ongoing projects while outlining key areas of focus for the company beyond 2024.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The multinational company is undertaking a multi-energy strategy in Angola. Launched in 2022, the strategy encompasses the $850 million Begonia field development – the first on offshore Block 17/06 - the Quiluma and Maboqueiro offshore fields – the country’s first non-associated gas projects and a solar plant. FID was announced for the Begonia project and the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields in 2022, the latter of which will supply gas to the Angola LNG project to produce four billion cubic feet per annum by 2026.

Currently, TotalEnergies operates several deep- and ultra-deepwater licenses the country, including Block 17 and its four major hubs – namely, Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV – as well as Blocks 31, 0, among others. Retaining operatorship, the company sold a 40% stake in Block 20 to Malaysia’s Petronas in 2023 for $400 million. Comprising Cameia and Golfinho, the fields will produce 70,000 barrels per day, with a system of subsea wells connected to an FPSO – the seventh FPSO developed by TotalEnergies in the country. https://apo-opa.co/3PYAuv3

Meanwhile, committed to sustainable oil and gas production, TotalEnergies signed an agreement with Angolan national oil company Sonangol in November 2023 to co-launch an initiative that uses drone technology to identify, quantify and reduce methane and carbon dioxide emissions in the industry. The technology will be piloted on Block 3/05. During AOG 2024, Sangster is set to engage in discussions on balancing production increases with decarbonization.

This year, TotalEnergies celebrates 100 years of global operations and 71 years of operating in Angola. Having celebrated 70 years at AOG in 2023, the company’s return to the conference signal a strong commitment to investing in the country. During the conference – which takes place under the theme Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola -Sangster is expected to detail ongoing project developments while engaging with regional stakeholders on future opportunities.