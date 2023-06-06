The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce that Emmanuelle Garinet, Vice President for Exploration Africa at global energy major TotalEnergies, will speak at the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) 2023 conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier energy event, taking place from October 16-20 in Cape Town.

During AEW 2023, Garinet will represent the company – long considered one of the world’s supermajors – an indication of the event’s prestigious merit as TotalEnergies proves to be one of the most active players in oil and gas E&P space in Africa. The major has been active on the continent for over 90 years and is currently active in 43 countries with over 13,000 employees. With this background, TotalEnergies is looking at expanding its presence further, with Garinet expected to showcase some of the company’s biggest achievements, its current projects and the role oil and gas exploration plays in Africa’s energy future.

For years, TotalEnergies has played an instrumental part in expanding Africa’s upstream market, leading a number of ambitious exploration campaigns that have not only positioned the continent as a highly attractive play but the company at the partner of choice for many resource-rich countries. The major’s most significant projects include those in Southern Africa, whereby TotalEnergies made a sizeable oil and gas find in Namibia’s Orange Basin in 2022. Shortly thereafter, the major commenced a multi-well drilling appraisal and exploration campaign hoping to unlock further upstream success. Further south, the major is making headway with regards to its exploration campaign on the South African side of the Orange Basin while it remains focused on developing the Brulpadda and Luiperd finds made offshore South Africa in 2019.

In East Africa, TotalEnergies is driving developments in the Lake Albert Basin, including the Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields – set to begin production in 2025 – as well as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline – considered one of the most important oil and gas projects on the continent. TotalEnergies will transport crude from the Tilenga and Kingfisher fields to global markets via the pipeline, triggering energy security and economic growth across the region. In Mozambique, the company is driving the Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, also considered one of the Africa’s most important hydrocarbon developments. While work was delayed due to security challenges, the company remains committed to bringing the 12.8 million ton per annum project off the ground.

Meanwhile, the company also operates in Angola (with exploration underway in several blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza Basin); Nigeria (with interests in 30 licenses, five of which as operator); as well as in Gabon, Ivory Coast and the Republic of Congo. In the MSGBC region, the company operates two deep offshore blocks in Mauritania and the Rufisque and UDO deep offshore blocks in Senegal. All of these exploration campaigns promise new opportunities for energy security in Africa on the back of oil and gas investment and development.

Against this backdrop, Garinet will not only provide insight into these developments, providing updates and detailing upcoming investment opportunities, but will outline the major’s African exploration agenda in 2023 and beyond. These insights will not only cement the company’s position as a competitive African frontier explorer but will make a strong case for the role exploration plays in Africa.

“TotalEnergies has been responsible for much of Africa’s upstream success, working closely with various national oil companies and partners to unlock the true potential of African oil and gas. From projects in East Africa to exploration campaigns in Southern Africa, the energy major represents an important partner for African oil and gas producers. During AEW 2023, we look forward to hearing the insights provided by Garinet and hope to see a suite of new deals signed by the major that will unlock a new era of exploration and production in Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Garinet joins a strong slate of high-level panellists at the AEW 2023 conference, driving discussions on the crucial role oil and gas plays in Africa’s energy sector and how investments in exploration and production can unlock new discoveries, foster impactful developments and contribute to making energy poverty history by 2030.

