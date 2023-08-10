Applications received by 157 member associations; Exam to take place on 20 September 2023; Use of licensed football agents to be compulsory from 1 October 2023.

Following the successful implementation of FIFA’s first football agent exam in April 2023, which saw 1,954 candidates from all over the world obtain the required mark to be issued a licence to provide football agent services, 10,383 candidates from 157 member associations have applied to take the second edition of the exam on 20 September 2023. This represents an increase of nearly 4,000 applications compared to the previous exam.

The highest number of applications were received by the member associations of England, Brazil, the USA, Spain and Belgium respectively.

Additional exams are planned for May and September 2024.

The introduction of the licensing system is a key component of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) as it raises the professional and ethical standards for the occupation of football agent, thus leading to an increase in the quality of the service that they provide to their clients across the football industry. The use of licensed football agents will become compulsory from 1 October 2023.

Besides those candidates who have obtained a licence after passing the FIFA football agent exam, a total of 1,211 agents who were licensed prior to 2015 in accordance with the relevant FIFA regulations and registered with a member association between 1 April 2015 and the date of the approval of the FFAR (16 December 2022) will also be eligible to perform football agent services.

Further details on the FIFA football agent exam are available here (https://apo-opa.info/3DQGaR6). Study materials can be accessed via this link (https://apo-opa.info/3KAjYP1).

