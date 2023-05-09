The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – will host the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris (https://apo-opa.info/3KQXc64) on June 1 at the Westin Paris Vendome. Following four successful forums that took place in London, Oslo, Frankfurt and Dubai, the Paris event is dedicated to connecting European investors with African energy opportunities, laying the foundation for new deals to be signed.

Tap into Africa’s Massive Investment Opportunities

With Europe’s demand for oil, gas and green hydrogen expanding, Africa, with its untapped energy potential, is well positioned to help the bloc meet its energy needs. Boasting an estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas as well as an over $1 trillion green hydrogen market, Africa’s burgeoning energy landscape will be instrumental in driving Europe’s decarbonization agenda while shaping African industrialization and energy security. With up to $1.7 trillion in investments needed to maximize oil and gas upstream operations to meet rising global demand, Africa represents an ideal investment destination, guaranteeing high returns on investment and energy security for European parties. The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris represents the premier forum for Europe-Africa energy investment deals to be signed.

Network with Key Decision-Makers

By bringing together energy policymakers, companies and investors from across both the African and European energy landscapes, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris provides a platform for exclusive networking and high-level meetings among key decision makers across the industry. Featuring a strong lineup of African energy and petroleum leaders including Hon. Tom Alweendo (https://apo-opa.info/3M9VFJ1), Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia; H.E. Bruno Jean Richard Itoau (https://apo-opa.info/3VLwe3y), Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo as well as company representatives including Benoît de la Fouchardière (https://apo-opa.info/3MDPRYW), CEO of Anglo-French oil and gas producer Perenco and Thierno Seydou LY (https://apo-opa.info/3nRakPI), E&P Director at Senegalese National Oil Company Petrosen, among many others, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris represents the ideal place for European investors and energy companies to engage in exclusive networking functions, opening new opportunities for partnerships.

Establish Partnerships and Fuel the Energy Transition

While Africa’s energy and critical mineral resources are at the heart of the global energy transition, European investments and technical expertise are also crucial in driving Africa’s potential. The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will provide a platform for European and African stakeholders to create more synergies within their markets and partnerships on resource development, monetization and exploitation to fast track the energy transition while ensuring it is just, cost-effective and inclusive.

Contribute Towards Africa’s Energy Future

As Africa’s demand for modern energy grows, so does the demand for energy services. With the continent’s population set to hit 2.5 billion by 2050, significant levels of investment in and the deployment of technologies across both the energy and broader power sectors will be key. From large-scale O&G processing facilities to efficient pipeline and distribution infrastructure to accessible power systems, global investors and technology providers have the chance to contribute towards Africa’s sustainable future through the application of energy services and investment. The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, through deal-signings and networking opportunities, presents the ideal platform for European energy companies, investors and service providers to expand their presence across the growing African energy market, thereby contributing to its future success.

Advance Knowledge-Sharing and Insight

French companies working across the entire energy value chain have and continue to be instrumental in driving project developments in Africa. From oil and gas to renewables to power infrastructure to maritime services, project developers and investors continue to make strides in Africa’s energy market. Now, as African Governments prioritize local content and capacity building with the aim of developing a competitive workforce across the continent, the role French companies play in Africa has shifted to include knowledge and technology transfer. As such, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris offers the best platform where discussions on knowledge sharing can take place. With the Forum connecting European companies to African energy leaders, new developments across the skills and technology fields can take place.

Taking place on June 1, 2023, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris is open to all guests.