Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to discuss some international issues and the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the areas of politics, economy, science, and university ties.

The top Iranian diplomat voiced satisfaction with good and growing bilateral relations between Iran and Namibia and welcomed an enhancement of bilateral ties in the areas of science, technology and agriculture. Amirabdollahian highlighted the status of Africa in the 13th Iranian administration’s foreign policy and laid emphasis on the plans, which are being implemented, for the expansion of cooperation with this continent, including Namibia.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked Namibia’s positions in support of the Palestinian people and emphasized the shared goals of the two countries. He also expressed hope for closer cooperation between the two sides in international bodies.

For her part, Namibia’s chief diplomat pointed to Iran’s support for the African country during the fight for independence. She welcomed an expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Iran and said there are many grounds for cooperation between the two states.

She expressed hope to visit Iran in the future.