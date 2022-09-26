Returning to Luanda for its third edition under the auspices of the the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamanto Pedro Azevedo, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) (https://bit.ly/3SvnWKn) , AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber (https://bit.ly/3Q34QcU) , the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) will provide an exciting lineup of industry-advancing panel discussions, presentations, investor forums and exhibitions.

Here are five reasons to attend this year’s edition in Luanda.

Networking Opportunities

Serving as an enabling environment for businesses by bringing together the region’s top government leaders and business executives for three days of deal-making and networking, AOG 2022 not only promotes a wide range of opportunities present in the southern African country, but represents the official engagement and networking platform whereby investors and players can be directly introduced to such opportunities. As such, AOG 2022 enables stakeholders from every part of the energy value chain to interact, network and encourage business development, with this year’s conference allowing participants to capitalize on new trade and investment opportunities across the Angolan and regional energy value chain.

Driving Investment

With a focus on driving investment in Angola, AOG 2022 represents the premier venue for getting deals signed in Angola and the southern-African region, thus expanding commercial opportunities for the country’s energy future.

As the country strives to capitalize on its immense natural resources and achieve fuel-independency through large-scale investments within the entire energy value chain, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in projects that drive an effective and equitable business environment.

Establish Partnerships

Being held in partnership with Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, AOG 2022 will facilitate cooperation and collaboration among various sectors within Angola’s energy industry including within the oil and gas, renewables, mining, trade, industry and construction sectors, thus ensuring that delegates receive access to key opportunities and potential partnerships.

The attendance of government officials and representatives from the public sector will provide an unmatched platform for investors to participate in Angola’s burgeoning energy industry while driving the energy transition in the region.

Participate in Industry Innovation

In line with the conference’s theme, Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola, Angola’s energy landscape will represent the ideal place for investment and partnerships in sustainable energy expansion and industry innovation. As the country undergoes its transition towards cleaner energy sources, opportunities have arisen within the application of new technologies, with a young and capable workforce and new trade and investment opportunities in the renewable energy space.

Additionally, plans by Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas to strengthen the country’s oil and gas refining capacity to meet domestic energy demand while reducing energy imports and maximizing the monetization of energy resources for regional and global markets, new projects are on the horizon as the country seeks to capitalize on its newfound position as Africa’s largest oil producer.

Showcasing Success

The AOG 2022 exhibition platform will provide an opportunity for industry players to showcase their successes both in Angola and across the regional energy space. Along with panels, keynote presentations and networking workshops, AOG 2022 will encourage attendees to take part in examining the latest products, services, activities, trends and opportunities present within Angola’s oil and gas industry.

For more information about AOG 2022, visit https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP