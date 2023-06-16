KnowBe4 (https://www.KnowBe4.com), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that its newest SecurityCoach product has revealed the top 10 risky behaviours that employees have engaged in on their work devices. SecurityCoach-Infographic

SecurityCoach helps IT/security professionals to develop a strong security culture by enabling real-time security coaching of their users in response to risky security behaviour. Leveraging an organisation’s existing security stack, IT/security professionals can configure their real-time coaching campaigns to immediately deliver a SecurityTip to their users related to a detected event.

The findings from the top 10 risky behaviours of employees that organisations have detected by integrating SecurityCoach with their existing security offerings include:

Entertainment domain/streaming services

Gaming website

Greymail

Adult website

Unauthorized or malicious application

Risky website detected

Unauthorized removable media

Sharing of personal identifiable information (PII)

Cloud backup or cloud storage

Malicious email attachment opened

The human factor is involved in 82% of data breaches, according to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (https://apo-opa.info/43Fckdv). However, according to IDC, less than 3% of IT spending is allocated to help secure the human layer.

“With the proliferation of social engineering attacks, employees continue to be the biggest risk factor,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “However, with proper training and coaching, they can become a human firewall and your last line of defence. These findings from our new SecurityCoach product are definitely concerning and reiterate the importance of developing a strong security culture.”

About KnowBe4:

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as their last line of defence.