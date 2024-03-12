With more than half of its population lacking reliable electricity access, Togo faces substantial requirements for new energy production and distribution. At present, the West African country features a relatively diversified energy mix – with more than 15% of its consumption met by renewable resources – and aims to derive 50% of its energy mix from renewables by 2025. As a result, the Ministry of Mining and Energy of Togo is looking to deploy new investments and partnerships across the sector, with a focus on clean energy, midstream infrastructure and renewed mining development.

Last October, Togo announced reforms aimed at revamping its energy sector, including updating oil and gas-specific legislation and establishing a national plan for opening gas stations and ensuring more even fuel distribution. Togo currently imports Nigerian gas from the West African Gas Pipeline and is in talks with Niger to import diesel, with further room to expand its refined petroleum product supplies and associated infrastructure. Meanwhile, reforms in the mining sector are targeting environmental protections and value retention for local communities. The upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 – featuring a dedicated Togo spotlight session – will showcase in-country opportunities from improved fuel distribution, to new solar capacity, to the expansion of mining sector activities.

Already deriving a significant share of its base load electricity from hydropower, Togo is now seeking to unlock its solar potential with the help of international partners. Last December, a consortium comprising global investor Meridiam and France’s EDF signed a 25-year concession agreement with the Togolese Government to design, construct, finance and operate a 64 MWp solar PV plant in Sokodé, with construction to start mid-2024. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is co-financing a 50 MW, $60-million solar PV plant in Blitta through public-private partnership with the government, AMEA Power and the West African Development Bank. Togo is also spearheading the development of mini solar plants in Bavou, Assoukoko, Takpapiéni and Koutoum for a combined production of 600 kWp, creating opportunities for renewable technology and service providers to supply and advance these projects.

Togo’s mining sector has also attracted the attention of global investors, as it seeks to build sustainable mining value chains and support the energy transition. Last June, phosphate and derivatives provider OCP Africa signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Togo’s government to boost cooperation in mining and agricultural sectors, specifically fostering the production of phosphate fertilizers from carbonated phosphate. Togo also recently established its state-owned Société togolaise de manganése (STM), which will exclusively develop the country’s manganese deposits, market production and build processing plants. Widely used in the construction of solar and wind farms, as well as lithium-ion batteries, the mineral is set to expand Togo’s role in the global energy transition.