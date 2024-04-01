A special pop-up event was held in Nairobi to showcase the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian programme.

On March 2-3, at Mode Café in Nairobi, the "Together We Rise" pop-up served as a platform to highlight the significant contribution Ukraine is making to address food security challenges in Kenya and other recipient countries. Over the course of the weekend, over three hundred people tasted Ukrainian Honey Cake and discovered how Ukraine supports Kenya despite Russian aggression against our country.

The Grain from Ukraine initiative was founded by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) to reduce the harmful impact on the global food system by Russia’s war and attempted naval blockade of Ukrainian ports.

President Zelenskyy has put food security at the heart of the Peace Formula for just and lasting peace, with Grain from Ukraine being one of the elements to guarantee global food security.

Since the initiative was launched in 2022, Grain from Ukraine has distributed 195,000 tonnes of grain and 7,600 tonnes of flour to countries facing food shortages and rising prices because of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, including 25,000 tonnes to Kenya alone, demonstrating how Grain from Ukraine supports lives and livelihoods across the country.

Apart from the pop-up event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine donated 825 kg of Ukrainian flour to Kings and Queens of Kibera and Turning Point Trust charity organizations to support their mission to enable children and communities to thrive.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Kenya, His Excellency Andrii Pravednyk, said: “Ukraine is actively seeking a way out of the global food crisis caused by the ongoing war, keeping its promises as a world food guarantor even despite the ongoing aggression against our country. President Zelenskyy’s Grain from Ukraine initiative shows how Ukraine cares about people in Kenya and elsewhere facing food shortages. We are grateful to Mode Café and the people of Kenya for supporting us in bridging the food supply gap created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. When Ukraine wins, we will not only help feed the world but also contribute to making the world self-reliant in providing itself with agricultural products.”

Malaika, head of the Kings and Quens of Kibera charity organization, said: “Despite the problems that Ukraine is dealing with, war and everything, it's just incredible that they still find a way to support the rest of the world that is struggling with food shortages.”

Faith, Mode Café owner, said: “Grain from Ukraine is an excellent initiative that is directly helping people in Kenya to thrive and is a cause that is feeding nations and uniting communities around the world.

“We are excited that Mode Café has been able to support the mission of the Ukrainian MFA and its Grain from Ukraine, creating a partnership to bring the great tastes of Ukraine to our friends and customers.”

The event also builds on plans to increase agricultural trade between Ukraine and Kenya, following the visit of a high-level Ukrainian delegation to Nairobi in early February, focusing on how the two countries can work together to build food security for the entire region through technological advances in agriculture.

The Together We Rise event was held to promote the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian programme. It was implemented in cooperation with Freuds Communications and with support of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office.

Watch the video to learn more about the Together We Rise event in Nairobi, Kenya.

More information about Grain from Ukraine: