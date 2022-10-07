The 21st International Tourism Exhibition opened in Algeria with the participation of 5 institutions and companies from Türkiye, particularly Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Turkish Airlines.

The 21st International Tourism Exhibition opened in Algeria with the participation of 31 countries, including Türkiye. Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane inaugurated the exhibition, which is being held in Algiers, the capital of Algeria. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Algiers; Rahman Nurdun, Vice President of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA); and Gökçen Kalkan, TİKA’s Coordinator in Algiers.

Great interest in the exhibition after the COVID-19 pandemic

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane stressed that Algeria attaches importance to its presence in the depths of Africa, particularly to strengthening relations with sister countries, increasing the number of flights, and planning new air and sea routes. Abdelaziz Madoui, Director of the National Tourism Board of Algeria, also delivered a speech and stated that there is a great interest in this year’s edition after the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 institutions and companies from Türkiye participated in the exhibition

Madoui noted that over 200 companies from 31 countries participated in this year’s edition, which indicates a significant increase in the number of exhibitors compared to previous years. Madoui reminded that the relations between Türkiye and Algeria are going strong. He added that the exhibition, which features exhibitors from Türkiye, is a great opportunity to conclude various tourism agreements between the two countries. 5 institutions and companies from Türkiye, including TİKA and Turkish Airlines, participated in the exhibition, which will end on October 2.