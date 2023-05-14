Match tickets available as of 13 May; 24 teams competing in four venues across Argentina; Tournament kicks off on 20 May, Final on 11 June.

Football’s Future Legends will take centre stage as the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ kicks off.

Category 1 tickets for the FIFA U-20 World Cup are now on sale.

The U-20 World Cup will feature 52 matches taking place across four host cities: La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan, and Santiago del Estero. It will be the first time this tournament will be held in South America since Colombia 2011.

The tournament will open on 20 May with four matches on the opening day in San Juan and Santiago del Estero, including hosts Argentina taking on Uzbekistan in Santiago del Estero Stadium.

Both cities will also play host to the quarter-final round, while La Plata Stadium will host the semi-finals, 3rd place match, and Final.

Official song “Glorious” released

Ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™, FIFA has also launched the Official Song of the tournament. The song, titled "Glorious" (https://apo-opa.info/3M2bArw), was written by Indonesian electronic trio Weird Genius, and performed together with young Indonesian superstars Lyodra, Tiara Andini, and Ziva Magnolya. The song will serve as the anthemic backdrop to the drama, thrills, and excitements of the tournament.

The song is available on streaming services:

