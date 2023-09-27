With the aim of advancing dialogue around Africa’s critical mineral opportunities and fostering new deals, the upcoming Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) summit (www.CriticalMineralsAfrica.com) will feature a strong slate of technical presentations delivered by thought-leaders and industry experts.

The technical presentations will address the most prominent challenges impacting industry growth, with speakers providing insight into sustainable solutions, capital and technology prospects and how the continent can create the mineral value chains of the future. The event takes place from 17 to 19 October 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Center and runs concurrently with Africa’s largest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW).

During the conference, presentations will be delivered under the theme Promoting Sustainable Partnerships, Policies and Projects in Raw Materials and Strengthening Global Critical Mineral Supply Chains.

Presentations include:

Futures of SADC Critical Minerals: Building Anticipatory Governance, presented by Dr. Deon Cloete, Head: South Africa Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) Futures Program at SAIIA

Low Carbon Supply Chains: China has Plenty of Capacity, Others Lag, presented by Per Magnus Nysveen, Senior Partner&Head of Analysis at Rystad Energy

Critical Minerals Global Supply and Demand Update, presented by the International Energy Agency

AfricaMaVal Project Update, presented by Sodhie Naicker, Director at AfricaMaVal

Steenkampskraal: World’s Rare Earth and Thorium Hotspot, presented by Graham Soden, Director, CEO and Mine Manager at Steenkampskraal

Building Local Battery Industries in South Africa: Exploring Opportunities for Localization, presented by Lesego Moshikaro, Senior Economist, Trade&Industrial Policy Strategies

As global interest in Africa’s critical minerals grows, the CMA 2023 technical presentations will support decision-making by providing stakeholders with the insight they need to make informed investments. Under the broader event theme of Establishing the Critical Mineral Value Chains of the Future, the presentations delve into the complexities of the industry and the strategic role Africa plays in supplying the global market.

CMA and AEW (October 16-20) are poised to host over 5,000 combined delegates, who will have the opportunity to participate in country spotlights, investor roundtables and in-focus sessions on the energy transition, energy security, resource supply chains and new technologies.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, the global summit for African critical minerals will bring together a diverse group of global investors, energy and mining professionals, project operators and government leaders.

CMA 2023 represents the official dealmaking space for the industry and stands at the intersection of the energy and mining sectors in Africa.

