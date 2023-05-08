A Qatari aircraft carrying 20 tons of food and medical aid arrived Sunday at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of the Sudan, representing the third airlift flight allocated by the State of Qatar to support those affected by the fighting in Sudan.

The airlift includes development, food, medical and field hospital aid, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity.

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the Sudanese people and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the current difficult conditions due to the continuation of the fighting.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday the evacuation of 79 Qatari residency holders from the Republic of the Sudan via a third Qatari plane that took off from Port Sudan Airport, bringing the total of those evacuated to 308 residents.

The State of Qatar had earlier evacuated Qatari citizens who were in Sudan and 229 holders of Qatari residency. The ministry reiterated Qatar's keenness on security and stability in the Republic of the Sudan.