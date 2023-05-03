As Africa’s green hydrogen sector expands with global players turning their eyes to high potential markets across the continent, the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will connect potential investors with African energy leaders, enabling new deals to be signed that will kickstart large-scale green hydrogen developments continent-wide. In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that Thierry Lepercq, Founder and President at HyDeal, will speak at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, taking place at the Westin Paris Vendome on 1 June.

With years of experience that showcase his entrepreneurial spirit and pioneering work in energy, Lepercq brings unparalleled expertise and vision to the table. His groundbreaking initiatives in green hydrogen and solar power, coupled with his deep understanding of technology financing, make him a compelling addition to the forum. Lepercq's role as the Founder of Soladvent, a trailblazing company in the field of mass-scale green hydrogen production positions him at the forefront of the energy transition. His commitment to developing hydrogen as a competitive and sustainable energy source has the potential to revolutionize the African energy landscape, driving economic growth and reducing carbon emissions.

One of Lepercq’s accomplishments is his establishment of the HyDeal platform, bringing together 30 industrial players across the value chain to deliver 3.6 million tons of green hydrogen at an affordable price before 2030. This ambitious undertaking demonstrates his ability to foster collaboration and mobilize stakeholders towards a common goal. By leveraging his extensive network and expertise, Lepercq can inspire and guide participants at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris to explore similar collaborative initiatives for Africa's energy transformation.

Africa, with its abundant renewable energy resources, stands poised to tap into the immense potential of green hydrogen. Several countries across the continent, including South Africa, Morocco, Namibia and Mauritania, have already made significant strides in advancing green hydrogen projects. For instance, South Africa's 780,000 ton per annum (tpa) Green Ammonia Plant aims to position the country as a global leader in green hydrogen, while Namibia is well-positioned to lead regional green hydrogen development, leveraging its abundant solar and wind resources. Meanwhile, Morocco is actively pursuing a series of significant green hydrogen initiatives through collaborative efforts with international companies. These projects include the 900,000 tpa Amun project and the 710,000 tpa Guelmim-Oued Nour project, with other projects in the pipeline such as the Hevo Ammonia Morocco project (31,000 tpa), the Masen Green Hydrogen project (8,400 tpa), and the Ben Guerir project (125 tpa). Mauritania is also progressing with its green hydrogen agenda with projects underway including the AMAN Green Hydrogen development and Project Nour.

Setting this scene, Lepercq's participation at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris holds immense promise for African countries with ambitions to develop their green hydrogen sectors. As some African nations recognize the vast potential of green hydrogen and actively explore its development, Lepercq's presence at the forum will be a valuable opportunity for countries to learn from his expertise and establish crucial connections for future collaborations in the green hydrogen landscape.

Beyond his achievements in green hydrogen and solar power, Lepercq's has a diverse background that includes expertise in technology financing. This multidimensional perspective allows him to understand the broader implications of energy projects and the importance of financial mechanisms to drive their success. Lepercq's insights on financing models and strategies can equip investors and energy industry leaders with the necessary knowledge to navigate the complexities of the African energy sector.

"Thierry Lepercq's presence at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will open up new opportunities for green hydrogen development in Africa. His groundbreaking work in green hydrogen and solar power, coupled with his deep understanding of technology financing, has the potential to unlock immense opportunities for sustainable development on the continent. We are excited to have him join us as a speaker, as his insights and expertise will undoubtedly inspire and drive meaningful discussions around Africa's energy transition," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

During the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, Lepercq's participation will contribute significantly to discussions and inspire actionable solutions that can drive sustainable development and propel Africa towards a prosperous energy future.

Taking place on June 1, 2023, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris