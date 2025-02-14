The World Food Programme (WFP), with funding from the European Union (EU), has donated three Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs, also known as drones) to Zambia’s Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DDMU). This contribution will help the Government to more effectively respond to climate disasters.

Zambia is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather, with recurring droughts and floods devastating livelihoods and driving disaster response costs even higher. These drones will enable rapid assessments, damage monitoring, and better emergency planning, improving the country’s ability to respond to crises.

“Drones are a game-changer for disaster management, allowing for accurate mapping, modelling, and faster decision-making”, said Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP Zambia Country Representative. “With this donation, we are helping Zambia adopt a digital approach to disaster response – one that enhances efficiency and saves lives.”

Equipped with advanced aerial surveillance and infrared cameras, the drones can detect damage that is invisible to the human eye, supporting search and rescue missions. They will empower the DMMU to conduct rapid assessments, monitor damage caused by floods, storms, and droughts, map affected areas and strengthen emergency response efforts.

The European Union, through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) department, has been instrumental in making this possible, recognizing and investing in the power of technology to improve disaster preparedness and response in Zambia.