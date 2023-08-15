The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


His Excellency Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on the 13th of August 2023, met and held discussions with the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, at State House, Entebbe.

During the brief meeting, President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

