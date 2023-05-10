The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), announced a new grant to support the Government of Mozambique (GRM) in bridge construction and road repairs in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The focus of this project is to continue with the improvement of the R698 road, which serves as a travel and transport corridor for communities affected by natural disasters and the violence in the north region of Mozambique. The construction works will include spot improvements, construction of drainage structures and the construction of a load control center. This work is part of the larger U.S. Government commitment to work with Mozambique to achieve peace and stability in the country, region, and world through the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

The attacks, and territorial occupation by ISIS-M have resulted in significant damage and destruction to infrastructure, including transportation in Cabo Delgado province. With this new agreement, USAID will extend its support to the GRM’s National Road Administration (ANE) and the Road Fund (FE). This project will improve road R698 to provide a safe alternative secondary access road between the southern and northern districts of Cabo Delgado. The implementation of this activity will greatly support access to goods, humanitarian assistance, and post-conflict recovery.

USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki said, “Building on a historic relationship between the U.S. Government and ANE, these combined grants of $4.3 million are a physical demonstration of the commitment of the American people to Mozambique. We are here today, as a sign of our successful bilateral partnership in the roads sector.”

USAID is investing $2 million in this agreement over the next two years. This adds on to the previous grant of $2.3 million to ANE. Support for infrastructure is a critical component of the broader U.S. Government assistance in Mozambique. In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $700 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.