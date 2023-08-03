Today, the United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), committed to continue a transformative partnership that will improve the quality of life for the people of Southern Africa. This five-year regional development objective agreement, with a total USAID government estimated contribution of over $223 million (approximately 3 billion Pula or 4 billon Rand) and an initial commitment of over $35 million, endeavors to deliver citizen-centered governance and enterprise-driven development through USAID partners to achieve sustained and inclusive growth, peace, and stability throughout the region.

“The U.S. government is committed to the principle that SADC and SADC member states must lead their own development journey. The U.S. government will work to foster a relationship that strengthens equal partnership for the benefit of all,” said Howard Van Vranken, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Botswana and U.S. Representative to SADC.

The Executive Secretary of SADC, His Excellency Mr. Elias M. Magosi, expressed his profound appreciation to the U.S. government for the continued support and commitment in supporting the implementation of the SADC regional integration agenda in line with the regional aspirations espoused in the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2020-2030) and the SADC Vision 2050.

“The Agreement signed today provides an excellent opportunity to support the financing of regional programs and thereby contributing to the common objective of facilitating socio-economic development aimed at reducing poverty and improving the livelihood of our people,” said Mr. Elias Magosi.

He added, “Together, SADC and the U.S. government can make a meaningful impact on the lives of SADC citizens and, by extension, give a good level of fulfillment to U.S. citizens who have been gracious enough to share their resources with the SADC region.”

The agreement also outlines activities focused on sustainability, gender equality, and women’s empowerment.