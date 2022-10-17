The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa partnered with the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) to explore the “Roles and Responsibilities of Media in a Democracy” with Ethiopian journalists selected from the different administrative regions across Ethiopia. The training sessions covered themes such as mobile journalism, media entrepreneurship, investigative journalism, and journalism ethics and also emphasized the participation of women and a broad representation of media experts in Ethiopia.

The first phase of the $200,000 program brought together 360 journalists who responded to ICFJ’s open call for participants. Journalists representing print, broadcast, and online media attended virtual training held from June to July 2022. In the second phase, 50 journalists and media professors, who excelled in the virtual sessions, were invited to participate in an in-person training in October 2022. Participants were encouraged to explore interactive, creative approaches to gain hands-on practice in writing and producing non-biased content across media platforms.

