We call upon the transitional government to prioritize its responsibilities to the people of South Sudan and to increase its use of public revenue to support the health sector.

South Sudan continues to suffer some of the worst maternal and child health indicators globally. In 2020, 1,223 women died per 100,000 live births and one child in ten died before the age of five. Through the HSTP, U.S. funds will be used to procure and deliver maternal and child health kits for host communities, refugees and returnees through health facilities.

The American people, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, will contribute $30 million over three years to the $369.5 million multi-donor Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) managed by the World Bank in South Sudan. Through the HSTP, the United States is pleased to join other health donors committed to improving the health of South Sudanese people.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.