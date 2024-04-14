The United States remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorism and protect its citizens. We continue to support the Nigerian government’s ongoing efforts to make Nigeria more secure, to hold perpetrators of attacks accountable, and to ensure the safety and well-being of all its citizens.
The partnership between the United States and Nigeria is built on a foundation of shared values and common goals. We will continue to work together to promote peace, security, and stability in the region, and to support initiatives that foster education, economic growth, and human rights.
As we mark one decade since this terrible act, we reaffirm our support for the survivors, their families, and all those affected by terrorism. The United States stands with Nigeria in its fight against extremism and its commitment to creating a safer, more prosperous future for all its people.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.