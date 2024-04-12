The United States, through USAID and the Department of State, is providing more than $25 million in additional humanitarian funding to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Program (WFP) to assist refugees in Uganda facing ongoing food insecurity and the compounding impacts of conflict in the region. USAID is providing $11 million to WFP, while the Department of State is contributing more than $14 million to UNHCR.

These additional contributions to WFP and UNHCR will support the provision of life-saving monthly food assistance, health care, education, and other emergency relief to the more than 1.6 million refugees that Uganda hosts. Uganda hosts the highest number of refugees of any African country and received more than 130,000 new refugees last year alone, primarily fleeing conflicts in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and Sudan. This additional funding will be vital to meeting urgent needs in the country. We urge other donors to join us in stepping up to support WFP and UNHCR to assist the most vulnerable people affected by conflict and other crises throughout the region.

The United States is committed to ensuring our assistance is provided without discrimination, including in Uganda, where we have significant concerns about the impact of the Uganda Constitutional Court’s recent decision to uphold most aspects of the Anti-Homosexuality Act. This ruling is dangerous and fails to protect LGBTQI+ people and allies. Uganda’s government must protect the dignity of all people in the country.