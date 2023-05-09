U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Nigeria

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is pleased to announce the names of the 57 Nigerians who were selected for 2023 cohort of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.  Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders  is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)  and embodies the U.S. commitment to invest in the future of Africa.  The Fellowship is composed of academic coursework, leadership training, and networking.

The Fellows will travel to 28 cities across the United States from June 21 to August 4 to participate in Leadership Institutes hosted by American colleges and universities.  In the final week of their program, the fellows will converge with their sub-Saharan counterparts in Washington D.C. for a Leadership Summit which will feature meetings with top U.S. government officials and private sector leaders.

In his remarks at the pre-fellowship orientation reception, Charge d’Affaires David Greene said, “The U.S. Mission is committed to supporting Nigerian youth and providing them opportunities to reach their full potential, especially our Mandela Washington Fellows.  We look forward to working with you in the future to deepen the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.”

Since 2014, over 500 young leaders from Nigeria have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship. U.S. Mission Nigeria is proud to announce the 2023 cohort of Mandela Washington Fellows.

First Name

Last Name

Track

Leadership Institute

1

Abdulrahman

Ahmed

Leadership in Public Management

Texas Tech University

2

Abiola  Nurudeen

Durodola

Leadership in Civic Engagement

The Presidential Precinct

3

Abubakar

Umar

Leadership in Public Management

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

4

Adaeze

Menekpugi

Leadership in Business

Drake University

5

Aisha

Abdullahi Bubah

Leadership in Business

Drake University

6

Aisha

Jaafar

Leadership in Public Management

Replacement candidate yet to be placed in an institute

7

Anthony

Okoboshi

Leadership in Public Management

University of California – Davis

8

Blessing

Ashi

Leadership in Civic Engagement

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

9

Chimdindu

Neliaku-Chukwu

Leadership in Public Management

Arizona State University

10

Chukwuemeka

Uzoho

Leadership in Public Management

Wayne State University

11

Comfort

Effiom

Leadership in Public Management

Arizona State University

12

Damilola

Oligbinde

Leadership in Public Management

Cornell University

13

Diepriye

Diri

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Michigan State University

14

Ebenezar

Okafor

Leadership in Public Management

Wayne State University

15

Elijah

Affi

Leadership in Business

Drake University

16

Gabriel

Ogunsua

Leadership in Business

Lehigh University

17

Geraldine

Ofulue

Leadership in Public Management

Texas Tech University

18

Godspower

Oyubu

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Kansas State University

19

Godwin

Henry

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Florida Gulf Coast University

20

Hashidu

Aminu

Leadership in Business

Rutgers University

21

Henrietta

Anene

Leadership in Business

Clark Atlanta University

22

Ibrahim

Hassan

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Drexel University

23

Jasper

Deebari

Leadership in Public Management

University of California – Davis

24

Jemimah

David-Makeri

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Michigan State University

25

Jessica

Oba

Leadership in Public Management

Howard University

26

Julius

Ilori

Leadership in Civic Engagement

University of Delaware

27

Mahfuz

Alabidun

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Drexel University

28

Mathias

Pwol

Leadership in Business

Jackson State University

29

Michael

Showunmi

Leadership in Civic Engagement

University of Georgia

30

Mohammed

Lawal

Leadership in Civic Engagement

The Presidential Precinct

31

Muhammad

Usman

Leadership in Business

Purdue University

32

Muhammad

Yakubu

Leadership in Business

University of Texas at Austin

33

Nkemakonam

Agu

Leadership in Business

Drake University

34

Nnanna

John

Leadership in Business

University of Notre Dame

35

Okeoghene

Akusu

Leadership in Public Management

Bridgewater State University

36

Oluwafunke

Adeoye

Leadership in Civic Engagement

University of Georgia

37

Oluwatoyin

Olufon

Leadership in Business

University of Notre Dame

38

Onyedikachi

Nwakanma

Leadership in Civic Engagement

University of Delaware

39

Onyeka

Nwigwe

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Michigan State University

40

Osato

Omo-Osemwingie

Leadership in Business

Purdue University

41

Praise

Akobo

Leadership in Civic Engagement

University of Georgia

42

Rabi

Sufi

Leadership in Public Management

Wayne State University

43

Saad Ayodeji

Erubu

Leadership in Public Management

Bridgewater State University

44

Saheed

Ibrahim

Leadership in Public Management

Syracuse University

45

Sandra

Orgu

Leadership in Public Management

Texas Tech University

46

Sunday

Onuche

Leadership in Civic Engagement

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

47

Susanne

Ogunleye

Leadership in Business

University of Nevada-Reno

48

Sylvia Chioma Chigozie

Nwosu

Leadership in Civic Engagement

Michigan State University

49

Terese

Akpem

Leadership in Business

Purdue University

50

Testimony

Asiagwu

Leadership in Business

University of Notre Dame

51

Uju

Onyekachi

Leadership in Business

University of Notre Dame

52

Uyi

Effiom

Leadership in Public Management

University of California – Davis

53

Uyiosa

Obasohan

Leadership in Public Management

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

54

Victoria

Ogwanighie

Leadership in Business

Clark Atlanta University

55

Vivian

Ezeonwumelu

Leadership in Public Management

Syracuse University

56

Yusuf

Nurudeen

Leadership in Public Management

Bridgewater State University

57

Zainab

Ahmad

Leadership in Business

University of Texas at Austin

