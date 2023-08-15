The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is following with concern security incidents and developments in Tripoli since yesterday and their impact on the civilian population. The Mission reminds all parties involved of their responsibility under international law to protect civilians.

The Mission is also concerned about the possible impact of these developments on the ongoing efforts to cultivate a security environment that is conducive to advancing the political process, including preparations for national elections.

UNSMIL calls for immediate de-escalation and an end to the ongoing armed clashes. Violence is not an acceptable means to resolve disagreements. All parties must preserve the security gains achieved in recent years and address differences through dialogue.

The Mission reminds all actors of their responsibility to preserve the prevailing relative stability and to create a conducive environment for holding elections to fulfill the aspirations of the Libyan people.