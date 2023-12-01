UN peacekeepers have stepped up patrols in the affected areas to defuse tensions and support local authorities to restore security and calm. The Mission is also engaging with officials in the Sudan Peoples' Liberation Movement (SPLM) and SPLM-IO political and military authorities across the State to ensure restraint and order.

"I am very concerned by the reports of youth being mobilized, and of defections by some armed personnel - which go against the very spirit of the Revitalized Peace Agreement," said Mr. Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative to the Secretary General and head of UNMISS. "This can destroy the trust and gains between parties to the peace process and worsen the humanitarian situation in Unity State and in the country," he added.

The Mission takes note of reported attacks early on 28 November by pro-government forces and armed youth against a base operated by the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLM-IO). UNMISS can confirm that thousands of civilians have fled from the affected areas and are currently seeking refuge in Leer town.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.