The 21st Konya Agriculture (www.KonyaAgriculture.com), Agricultural Mechanization, and Field Technologies Fair is set to take place from April 8-12, 2025, at the Konya Chamber of Commerce - Tüyap Fair and Congresse Center (https://TUYAP.com.tr/). Known as one of Türkiye’s largest and most significant agricultural fairs, the event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and innovators to showcase the latest developments in agricultural mechanization and field technologies.

A Hub for Agricultural Mechanization

Konya, recognized as the agricultural capital of Türkiye, holds a strategic position in the global agricultural machinery market. With its advanced industrial infrastructure and vast agricultural lands, the city has become a key player in the production and export of agricultural machinery, including tractors, seeders, harvesters, and trailers. While Türkiye’s agricultural machinery exports reach approximately $1.5 billion annually, Konya plays a vital role in this sector, exporting products to 187 countries worldwide.

The Konya Agriculture Fair has become an essential platform for showcasing Türkiye’s growth in agricultural machinery and technological innovation. It is a unique opportunity for companies and professionals to discover the latest advancements in farming technologies and to engage in meaningful business partnerships.

Driving innovation in agriculture with smart farming tech

The Konya Agriculture Fair serves as a global stage for presenting cutting-edge solutions in sustainable farming practices and agricultural mechanization. This year’s fair, with its theme “The Gateway to International Agriculture,” will highlight the latest in smart farming technologies, precision agriculture, and sustainability-driven solutions. The event will feature a wide range of products, from traditional machinery to high-tech solutions designed to improve efficiency and productivity in agricultural practices.

With a focus on showcasing the innovations shaping the future of agriculture, the fair provides a unique opportunity for participants to engage with industry leaders and explore new business prospects in rapidly expanding markets.

Türkiye aims to be a trade gateway for international agriculture

As a key logistical hub at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Türkiye is strategically positioned to serve as a trade gateway for agricultural businesses. The Konya Agriculture Fair is expected to draw thousands of visitors, including agricultural professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and experts from across the globe. The event will offer an excellent opportunity for networking, discovering new market trends, and forging strategic partnerships in the agricultural sector.

The fair will be held in an exhibition space of 96,000 square meters, providing ample room for exhibitors to present their products and technologies to a diverse audience. Last year, the event attracted 454 exhibitors from 27 countries and over 241,000 visitors from 96 countries.

Event Details

The Konya Agriculture Fair will be open from April 8-11, 2025, from 09:30 to 18:00, and on April 12, 2025, from 09:30 to 17:00.

For More Information:

www.KonyaAgriculture.com