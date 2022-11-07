Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya


On 13 October 2022, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, the Ambassador of Thailand to Rwanda, led the delegation of the National Assembly of Thailand comprising Prof. Kanok Wongtrangan, Member of the House of Representatives, and Mr. Anusart Suwanmongkol, Member of the Senate to meet with Dr. Usta kaitesi, CEO of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) to exchange views on the roles of RGB as the agency which implemented the Home-Grown Solution as the approach to achieve socio-economic development and to address the impacts from the genocide incident in 1994 as well as to promote the good governance and public service delivery.

