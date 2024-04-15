High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On Thursday, 12th April 2024, the Tanzania High Commission met with Chief Loreta Aniagolu, Founder and Managing Director of FIT Consult, an indigenous real estate company based in Enugu, Nigeria. The company is looking to explore investment opportunities in the real estate sector in Tanzania.

