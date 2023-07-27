The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Léonardo Santos Simão, is deeply concerned by current events in Niger, which indicate an attempted coup d'état.
Mr. Simão strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by force. He urges the perpetrators of this act to lay down their arms immediately, respect constitutional order and guarantee the physical integrity of the democratically elected President of the Republic and his family.
Associating himself with the appeals of the AU and ECOWAS, the Special Representative reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to safeguard constitutional order, stability and peace in Niger.