United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)


The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, has started today a two-day visit to Liberia.

This visit is part of his regional familiarization tour following his appointment as the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel. He will meet with national authorities, the United Nations country team, representatives of the diplomatic corps.

