The ‘Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue’ is a powerful forum that has stimulated billons of rands in business and investment and as it marks its 10th anniversary it has attracted over 200 CEO’s and influential public and private sector leaders this year.

The summit, taking place in Johannesburg’s Melrose Arch on November 9 and 10, has become the key annual event for European and African political and business leaders to strengthen their strategic relationships.

The Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue was founded and organised by leading global think tank, The European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA), in collaboration with the Gauteng Province, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA), and a selection of international public and private stakeholders, including CLN-MA, Danieli, DHL, Aspen, Musina-Makhado SEZ, Italian Trade Agency, Brand SA and Italtile.

Confirmed speakers for this year’s invitation only event includes Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, former Prime Minister of Italy Enrico Letta, Thebe Chairman Nhlanhla Nene, Angola’s Secretary of State for Finance, Ottoniel dos Santos, the CEO of South African Breweries, Richard Rivett-Carnac, as well as the Director of Women in Capital Growth, Nomatemba Tambo among others.

Not to be missed this year is a special high-level political discussion on the state of South Africa, featuring President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema, Action SA President Herman Mashaba, Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen, Inkatha Freedom Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa, and senior leadership of the ruling African National Congress.

“We are looking forward to an extraordinary 10th Anniversary, in times of unprecedented socio-economic changes and unexpected challenges such as the ongoing energy crisis, rising inflation, and geopolitical crises. In the last decade, our CEO Dialogue has demonstrated capacity to build an exclusive and influential community of leaders from SADC and Europe, able to partner together and foster the regional economic development. The aim is also to draw positive attention on strategic areas of economic cooperation and develop international partnerships,” said Pietro Mininni, CEO, TEHA Africa, ahead of the summit.

Some of the topics to be covered in the 2023 agenda are:

- The African geopolitical, business and investment outlook

- CEO’s views on African business

- Perspectives and development of the agroindustry in SADC - Energy transition and critical raw materials

- The future of South Africa.

This edition of the Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue will be enhanced with side events on these themes:

- Doing business in Gauteng

- Young business leaders today

- High-level bilateral business meetings

The summit’s primary goal is to foster in-depth interaction among peers and government officials and promote growth with a multi-stakeholder approach.

