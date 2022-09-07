Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On September 6th, the Second Japan-Egypt-Jordan Trilateral Consultations on the Middle East was held in Egypt/Cairo using a hybrid form. The overview is as follows:

  1. The Japanese delegation was led by Mr. NAGAOKA Kansuke, Director General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

    The Egyptian delegation was led by Ambassador Alaa Moussa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

    The Jordanian delegation was led by Ambassador Mohammad Abu-Wandi, Director of Asian and Oceanic Affairs Department, and Ambassador Mohammed Hindawi, Director of Negotiations Coordination Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
  2. The delegations exchanged views on the situations on the ground including the Middle East Peace and discussed the possibility of future economic cooperation with a view to contributing to the peace and stability in the Middle East region.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.