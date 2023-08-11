On 10 August 2023, to mark the auspicious occasion of the Birthday Anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on 12 August 2023, the Royal Thai Embassy in Dakar organised the Royal Volunteers Activity at the Nursery of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Mary in Médina, Dakar, Republic of Senegal. Ambassador Thippawan Supamitkitja, the Royal Thai Embassy’s staff, and Thai community in Dakar handed over a donation of essential supplies such as diapers, baby food, baby powder, and baby wipes to the nursery. The donated items will be used to support more than 80 infants under the care of the nursery. These babies were born with disabilities or diseases, abandoned or experienced difficulties. The nursery also takes care of newborns whose mothers died in the maternity ward or unable to breastfeed.

The Embassy’s representatives and Thai community in Dakar were warmly welcomed by Sister Marie-Camen, the nursery’s Managing Director and her staff. At the event, the Ambassador explained briefly on the purpose of this volunteer community service activity and Sister Marie-Camen expressed her heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother as well as expressed her sincere appreciation to the Royal Thai Government regarding this contribution.

Since the establishment of the Nursery of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Mary on 5 August 1955, the nursery has provided care and shelter to over 4,150 babies in Senegal who were neglected and abandoned for more than 68 years.