On Monday, 28 November 2022, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, received the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Mr Kang Seokhee, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy ahead of his accreditation.

Seychelles and Korea enjoy a long-standing friendship dating back to 1976. The two countries have supported each other on issues relating to multilateralism and cooperated on international fora and other matters of mutual interests.

The meeting between the two diplomats focused on ways to bring a new impetus to the relationship and areas of cooperation. They also discussed the resumption of Seychelles - Korea Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, noting that the last one was seven years ago. This would allow both parties to take stock of the existing cooperation and identify new areas in which the two countries could collaborate.

The Ambassador briefed the Principal Secretary on current affairs in the Korean Peninsula and their efforts toward maintaining peace in the region. Seychelles is a party to the Non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the objective of which is to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the world and for the promotion of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

As Seychelles maintains its advocacy for the specificities of SIDS to be at the forefront of global dialogues, Ambassador Fock Tave briefed Ambassador Seokhee on the work being undertaken on the development of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index and sought Korea's support to advocate for the adoption of the MVI.

Also present at the meeting were high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism. Ambassador Seokhee was accompanied by the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Korea, Mr Conrad Benoiton, and diplomats from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.