Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, arrived in the Republic of Tunisia on a working visit to participate in the 18th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

The official welcoming ceremony was held at the international airport of Djerba city. The Prime Minister and Mrs. Hakobyan were welcomed by Tunisian Defense Minister Imed Memmich.

During the 18th Summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF) held on November 19-20, Armenia will transfer the presidency of the OIF Summit to Tunisia. Prime Minister Pashinyan will make a speech at the summit.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will also have bilateral meetings with the leaders of different countries.

A Francophonie town will operate in Djerba. The participating countries, OIF partners and agencies will have the opportunity to showcase the cultural diversity of their countries. exhibition-sale of handicrafts, presentation of tourist opportunities, works of art and culture, as well as national cuisine of the participating states.

On this platform, the Republic of Armenia will be presented with a pavilion entitled "Culture and Technology", the core of which is the rich Armenian carpet-making culture.