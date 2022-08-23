President Wavel Ramkalawan met the new members of the Board of Directors of the Seychelles Bible Society of Seychelles at State House yesterday afternoon. Present for the meeting was Chairperson, Pastor Eddy Payet, Mr. Etienne Constance, Deacon Jonah Victoria Andriamalala, Mrs. Diana Gerry, treasurer, Mrs. Bernice Senaratne, Mr. Norris Barra, and Executive Secretary, Mrs. Margaret Maillet.

Following a meeting with the members in March 2022, the delegation discussed further with the President the forthcoming project for the building of a Bible House and another project they want to undertake, namely a bible in Creole version.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the Board to enlighten the President on the community-based project they are doing – ‘Trauma healing for the youths’, as well as the financial challenges they are facing in order to run the secretariat.

All points raised have been duly noted by President Ramkalawan for further consideration with follow up action to be taken where necessary.